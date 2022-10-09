Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to hit their stride in the early part of the season. They are taking their 2-2 record into an AFC matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is doing his best but hasn't had one receiver separate themselves as being a reliable target. While this has capped the value of Amari Cooper, it has allowed for other pass-catchers to be highlighted.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Donovan Peoples-Jones hasn't been able to sustain his production but has shown flashes of relevancy in both real-life football and your fantasy football lineups. DPJ caught six of his 11 targets in the season opener but then went cold for two weeks. Last week he was involved again and brought in five of his nine targets for 71 yards. Peoples-Jones hasn't found the endzone yet this season which also limits his upside.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Peoples-Jones will take on a Chargers defense that allows the 10th most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. I think this will be another game that DPJ sees a solid target share. He could be used as a flex play in deeper PPR leagues but should remain on the bench in standard leagues this week.