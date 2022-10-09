David Njoku start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns head into Week 5 with a 2-2 record. Next up is an AFC matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett is playing as well as he can to keep his team afloat and winning football games. He has relied on running back Nick Chubb the most, but another influential player has been TE David Njoku. We always wondered when Njoku would take that next step, and it seems like this is the year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku

Njoku has the second-most receiving yards on the team, trailing only starting wide receiver Amari Cooper. Njoku has 18 receptions on 23 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown. His usage has been consistent, and he and Brissett have built a solid rapport so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 5?

The Chargers' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends. Njoku should see a target share, and I think he should be started in this matchup that likely sees Cleveland passing the ball more.