Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings have an NFC North divisional matchup on deck as they face the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Kirk Cousins came off an encouraging performance across the pond against a stout defense, and he’ll look to build off a clutch win in London. Ahead of this week’s contest with the Bears, we break down the matchup Chicago poses for Cousins and decide if he’s a start or sit in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins hasn’t had a convincing fantasy performance since his 19.1 PPR outing in the season opener, but he got relatively back on track in London. The Vikings quarterback threw for 273 passing yards and a touchdown against a tough New Orleans Saints defense, and in Week 5 he has a much more favorable matchup on deck. The Bears are 0-2 on the road this season, and despite what the stats look like on paper they are arguably inflated based on the competition.

Chicago has surrendered the 13th-fewest fantasy points on average to quarterbacks (13.4), and they are top-five against the pass (168.5 YPG) and in passing touchdowns allowed (0.8 per game). But that came against the San Francisco 49ers in torrid Week 1 conditions, as well as against the likes of Davis Mills and Daniel Jones. Cousins is a much better pocket passer than the aforementioned quarterbacks, setting him up for a promising performance on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Cousins is a low-end QB1 heading into this matchup with the Bears, which means he’s good to start in your fantasy lineups if you have the open spot. Two of his four matchups to date have come against formidable defenses, so don’t let the current sample size steer you away from starting him against a much more advantageous matchup.