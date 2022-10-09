Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for an NFC North tilt with the Chicago Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Bears are notably susceptible to the run game, which means Alexander Mattison could be worth some consideration in fantasy leagues. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, we assess the matchup and determine if Mattison is worth a starting spot in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Based on the matchup alone Mattison has a favorable opponent on deck in Week 5. Through four weeks Chicago has surrendered sixth-most fantasy points on average to running backs (20.0), and they rank dead last in rushing yards per game allowed (183.3) while giving up an average of 1.3 rushing touchdowns per game, which is tied for 25th in the NFL. Running the ball through the Bears is a straightforward method to victory, which ideally should benefit Mattison this week.

The genuine factor that determines Mattison’s potential is the status of Dalvin Cook, who is the clear RB1 in Minnesota. As a result, Mattison had just 20 rushing attempts through the first four games, and he’s coming off a Week 4 performance where he saw just three rushing attempts in total. As long as Cook is relatively healthy, expect Mattison to be out-carried on a weekly basis. Thus, if fantasy managers were to roll with Mattison it means he’s a heavy touchdown-dependent play every week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

As long as Cook suits up on Sunday, it means Mattison will fail to see a sufficient volume of touches, meaning he should be kept on the bench in Week 5. He remains an excellent handcuff in case of injury to Cook, but for now, he is not worthy of a start.