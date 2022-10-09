Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to make it three straight wins as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Vikings should look to exploit the Bears' defense through the air, meaning that Adam Thielen could be in for another successful outing. Ahead of his Week 5 matchup, we’re breaking down Thielen’s fantasy ceiling and whether he’s a start or sit in lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

After a slow start in the first two weeks, Thielen has posted back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances over the last two games. As he operates as the clear WR2 behind Justin Jefferson, Thielen finished with eight catches on nine targets for 72 yards last week across the pond, totaling 15.2 PPR fantasy points. That production came against a noteworthy New Orleans Saints defense, and despite what the stats say he could have a much easier task at hand facing the Bears this week.

Chicago has surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points on average to wide receivers (15.5), and they rank top-5 against the pass in yards per game allowed (168.5) and completions allowed (15.3). That being said, the first four weeks consisted of a Week 1 game in torrid weather conditions, and also against the likes of Davis Mills and Daniel Jones. The Vikings pose a much more formidable threat to Chicago’s secondary, which means Thielen should be the beneficiary especially if the Bears look to double Jefferson.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Thielen’s fantasy production over the past two weeks is encouraging and it could signal that he’s finding his rhythm through the quarter-mark of the season. Now against a more favorable Bears defense at home, Thielen is a start as a low-end WR2 in fantasy lineups this week.