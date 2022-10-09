KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to make it three straight wins as they welcome the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The Vikings should look to exploit Chicago through the air, and with the favorable matchup we break down whether wide receiver K.J. Osborn is a start or sit in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

Osborn’s breakout performance came in Week 3 as he hauled in five of eight targets for 73 yards and a touchdown for a total of 18.3 PPR fantasy points. But in his other three games to start the season, Osborn has not surpassed 5.0 PPR fantasy points in each outing. Granted, this type of production shouldn't be too surprising given that’s playing behind a clear WR1 and WR2 in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Despite the Vikings’ willingness to throw the ball, it’s clear that Osborn will have to fight for targets on a weekly basis.

His Week 3 performance was promising, but it coincided with him tying Thielen in targets with eight total. In his other three games, Osborn has seen a combined total of six looks come his way. In order for Osborn to make the case as a viable fantasy option going forward, he will either have to build notable chemistry with Cousins or it would have to come in the aftermath of injury to either Jefferson or Thielen.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite the matchup setting the stage as a favorable one for Osborn, he remains too much of an unknown to start in lineups against the Bears. Osborn is a sit and may be better suited on the waiver wire unless an injury to the receiving corps says otherwise.