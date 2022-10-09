Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has put up great numbers so far this season. The veteran back made a huge impact in the team’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week and that performance has vaulted him up fantasy boards.

With the Lions set to hit the road to face the New England Patriots this weekend, we’ll go over whether or not you should start Williams for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams broke off 19 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Seahawks last week. That performance earned fantasy managers 22.9 points in standard leagues last week, his second straight week of earning just over 22 points. As a result of these performances, he enters Week 5 as the third-ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Keep riding the wave with Williams as he has become a centerpiece of the offense. Start him.