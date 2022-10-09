Damien Harris start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots head into Week 5 against the Detroit Lions with serious problems at the quarterback position, leading to Bailey Zappe getting the start for the team. That could mean more work for the running backs, which includes Damien Harris. Should he get a starting spot in your fantasy lineup for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris has been in a timeshare with Rhamondre Stevenson this season, and both running backs have basically been even when it comes to touches. There’s no evidence to suggest either one is grabbing the starting job any time soon. Harris does have more touchdowns and could be the preferred running back in the red zone, which does give him a bit of an edge in fantasy formats.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Harris is a solid flex play and could be put into the RB2 slot if needed.