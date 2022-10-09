Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots are likely going to use their running backs heavily in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions with Bailey Zappe set to start at quarterback. That situation could mean big things for Rhamondre Stevenson. Is he worth starting in fantasy football for this matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson is in a timeshare with Damien Harris and has 10 fewer carries on the season than his teammate. He does have more production in the receiving game, which boosts his value in PPR formats. Both running backs are used about the same, although Harris does seem like he could be the favored red-zone back. That puts a bit of a cap on Stevenson’s value.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Given the potential volume and some receiving work, Stevenson at least merits flex consideration in Week 5 against a soft Lions defense.