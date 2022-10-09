T.J. Hockenson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will hope to get back to winning ways when they face the New England Patriots in Week 5. One player who will try to turn in another strong performance will be tight end T.J. Hockenson. Does he have a starting spot in your fantasy lineups for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson had a slow start to the year but exploded for 179 yards and two touchdowns last week as the Lions dealt with injuries at the skill positions. The team was also involved in a high-scoring game, which seems unlikely for Week 5 with the Patriots starting a third-string quarterback in Bailey Zappe. Even with Detroit’s defense struggling, this likely ends up being a more quiet game than Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Hockenson is good to put in your starting lineup as he’s one of the better tight ends in the league.