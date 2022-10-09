 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of DeVante Parker ahead of the Patriots’ Week 5 matchup against the Lions.

By DKNation Staff
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers
DeVante Parker of the New England Patriots scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The New England Patriots head into the Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions with their top two quarterbacks down, meaning Bailey Zappe will be making his first career NFL start. With Zappe under center, that’s sure to impact New England’s receivers like DeVante Parker. Does he hold any fantasy value in Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR DeVante Parker

Parker has not really clicked in this offense, and now he’s going to be catching passes from Zappe instead of Brian Hoyer or Mac Jones. Parker does have a touchdown this season and is second on the team in yards, but this is still a run-heavy offense. That puts a natural cap on Parker’s value, even if the game script ultimately forces New England to throw the ball more.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Parker is best left on the bench in Week 5.

