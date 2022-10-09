Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions face off in Week 5 with the Pats down its top two quarterbacks. That means Bailey Zappe is going to get the start, which is sure to impact New England’s wide receivers. One receiver who has slowed down since Week 2 is Nelson Agholor. Does he have any fantasy value in Week 5 against Detroit’s soft defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor broke out in Week 2 with 110 yards and a touchdown, which likely sparked fantasy managers to add him off the waiver wire. Since then, he’s caught five passes for 87 yards and no scores. It’s likely to keep trending in the same direction as long as Mac Jones is not in at quarterback. Zappe is unlikely to take too many deep shots, which is largely where Agholor’s value is.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Sit Agholor for Week 5.