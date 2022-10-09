Geno Smith start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks hold a surprising 2-2 record through the first quarter of the season, and they’ll look to go above .500 as they face the New Orleans Saints this week. Geno Smith is coming off an incredible performance to lead the Seahawks to victory, and he’ll look to ride the momentum as he visits the Caesars Superdome. We break down the matchup on deck and assess whether he’s worth a start in fantasy leagues for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith is coming off a monster Week 4 in which he totaled 31.7 PPR fantasy points after finishing with 320 passing yards and two touchdowns. That production came against a favorable Detroit Lions defense, and it’s admirable how Smith has seamlessly taken command of the Seahawks' offense through the first quarter of the season. He’s arguably made the case as a matchup-dependent fantasy starter, which rings true given the defense he’ll face in Week 5.

The Saints are a formidable defense in their own right, and they are especially effective against fantasy quarterbacks. So far this season they are surrendering the tenth-fewest fantasy points on average to the position (13.2). New Orleans is top-10 in passing yards per game allowed (203.5) and top-five in passing completions allowed (19.0). Having to travel on the road in New Orleans should only make the task at hand more difficult for Smith and Seattle’s offense.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Smith is surely worth a roster spot after his performance through four weeks, but he still remains a matchup-dependent fantasy option. With a tough Saints defense on deck, it’s hard to imagine him replicating his high-scoring performance from last week. Smith is a sit for Week 5.