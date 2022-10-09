Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks have exceeded expectations through the first quarter of the season, and there’s a chance that they can move above .500 as they meet the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett will look to capitalize on the matchup, and we’re breaking down whether this week’s opponent means he should be a starter in fantasy lineups for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett has been efficient through the first quarter of the season despite concerns surrounding the Seahawks’ passing game. Through four games, Lockett’s caught 27 passes for 302 yards, with his first touchdown of the season still eluding him. Still, it speaks to how comfortable Geno Smith has been in commanding the offense, which should provide some optimism for fantasy managers heading into Week 5.

On Sunday, Lockett will face a Saints defense that is allowing the 12th-most fantasy points on average to his position (22.0). There is a great chance that Marshon Lattimore will opt to shadow DK Metcalf throughout the game, which should leave more than enough opportunities for Lockett to benefit as a result. If Smith were struggling under center then the matchup here would propose some caution, but that hasn’t been the case through the first quarter of the season, putting more faith into Lockett producing on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Lockett may have some up-and-down weeks, but he remains a solid WR3 and flex option in this week’s matchup against the Saints. Fire him up as a starter this week with the hope that he finally notches the touchdown that has eluded him so far.