Will Dissly, Noah Fant start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a high-scoring win in Week 4 and will look to notch back-to-back victories with the New Orleans Saints on deck this week. Will Dissly and Noah Fant look to benefit from red-zone-scoring opportunities, and we’re assessing whether their Week 5 opponent justifies both of them being starters among fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks tight ends Will Dissly and Noah Fant

In a battle between the veteran and the newcomer, it’s been Dissly who has outperformed Fant through the first four weeks of the season. Granted, both tight ends haven’t seen a sizable number of targets in comparison to their overall receiving corps, but Dissly has at least salvaged his fantasy value by finding the endzone. He’s had three touchdowns through four games, and while he hasn’t surpassed five targets per game yet he’s managed to haul in all 12 targets that have come his way.

Oppositely, Fant was quiet in the Seahawks’ Week 4 win, seeing just one target but managing to haul in a touchdown for a 7.2 PPR fantasy performance. Much like Dissly, Fant is a touchdown-dependent tight end option each week, which could be hard to come by against the Saints. Through four weeks, New Orleans is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends (2.2).

Start or sit in Week 5?

Overall, Dissly presents the better option between the two given his knack for finding the end zone, which has been his saving grace in regard to fantasy value. But in this contest against the Saints, whose defense has been notoriously stingy against tight ends, both players should be on the fantasy bench in Week 5. Either option needs to find the end zone in order to be fantasy relevant, and those opportunities will be hard to come by against the Saints' defense on the road.