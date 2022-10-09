Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks go head-to-head in the NFL’s Week 5 slate. After making a last-minute start in the backfield last week, Mark Ingram will look to make an impact in the backfield on Sunday, albeit in a different role. Ahead of his Week 5 contest, we break down whether Ingram is a start or sit for fantasy managers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Despite the late scratch for Alvin Kamara last week, Ingram did not make the most of his day across the pond with his overall production. The Saints running back had 10 carries for just 30 yards rushing while chipping in with three catches for 13 yards through the air. His production accumulated to just 7.3 PPR fantasy points, far from the performance fantasy managers like to see from their running backs.

He’ll have a chance to rebound convincingly against the Seahawks' defense, who is allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs with an average of 24.5 per game. However, there’s a great chance that most of that scoring will go to Kamara, who has noted that he feels good and is expected to suit up in Week 5. With Kamara leading the backfield, Ingram will have to make the most out of a backup role.

Start or sit in Week 5?

If Ingram were the official starter then this fantasy ceiling would warrant starting consideration. But given that Kamara is returning this week, Ingram is the clear backup RB this week, and that makes him irrelevant for fantasy managers. With that in mind, feel free to keep Ingram on the bench for Week 5.