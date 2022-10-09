Chris Olave start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look to rebound from their crushing loss last week as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 of the NFL season. With some injuries hitting the receiving corps, fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on Chris Olave’s ceiling in this favorable matchup. We break down his opponent and assess whether he’s a fantasy start or sit for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave continues to remain a high-volume target for the Saints to start the season, and he’s coming off back-to-back weeks with strong fantasy performances. Last week, Olave caught four of seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown for 12.7 PPR fantasy points. His Week 4 double-digit fantasy performance was his second in a row, after totaling 14.7 PPR fantasy points the week prior. Perhaps most convincing is the number of looks that have come his way, which should only increase on Sunday given Michael Thomas’ absence.

Olave led the Saints in targets through three weeks even with Thomas in the lineup. Now in Week 5, Thomas will be on the sidelines with backup quarterback Andy Dalton under center. Olave could very well see an added volume of targets as he bumps up to the WR1 for Sunday’s game. Seattle is allowing the 14th-fewest fantasy points to receivers (20.2 PPG), but they are coming off a game in which they allowed 45 points to the Detroit Lions.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Olave already made the case for consideration as an every-week starter, but Thomas’ injury bumps him up to a sure-fire player to have in your lineups this week. Fire up Olave as his fantasy ceiling surely takes a jump with Thomas out this week.