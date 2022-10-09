Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks go head to head in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Saints will once again look to overcome the injury bug to their receiving corps, which means Jarvis Landry could see more targets come his way. We’re breaking down Landry’s matchup this week and assessing whether he’s a start or sit in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Despite Michael Thomas being absent in last week’s contest across the pond, Landry was unable to capitalize on the opportunity with a significant fantasy performance. The Saints receiver saw just two targets all game, hauling in both for a measly seven yards and an overall 4.7 PPR fantasy performance. Overall, Landry’s fantasy production has dipped week-to-week since his 18.4 PPR fantasy total in Week 1, and his number of targets has simultaneously dipped as well from his high of seven targets in the opener.

The track record this season doesn’t look favorable by the eye test, but Landry does have a chance to bounce back against a leaky Seahawks defense. Seattle is coming off a performance in which they surrendered 45 points to the Detroit Lions, and once again Thomas is expected to be absent. Last week’s outing left much to be desired, but the Week 5 factors are in Landry’s favor this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Landy is a start in Week 5, especially if fantasy managers are looking for a value PPR play at the flex spot. If Thomas were to suit up it would be a different story, but Landry has a valuable opportunity as the WR2 this week to rebound with ample fantasy production.