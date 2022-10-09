Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks will meet in Week 5 of the NFL season. With a number of rotating pieces on offense due to injuries, Taysom Hill will be a player to watch for the Saints. Ahead of Sunday’s game, we break down the matchup and recommend whether fantasy managers should start or sit Hill in their lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Hill has historically been pegged as a “jack of all trades” type of player, but injuries have limited his fantasy production so far this season. He’s been used as both a decoy and out of the backfield for New Orleans this season, but his ceiling is surely limited due to a rib injury that he’s been nursing. As a certified touchdown-or-bust fantasy candidate, he hauled in just his second touchdown pass last week for a total of 8.1 PPR fantasy points, his second-highest performance of the season behind his 15.3 PPR fantasy performance in the opener.

Despite being solely reliant on finding the endzone, he couldn’t have a better matchup than his Week 5 opponent. The Seahawks are surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season, with an average of 14.0 PPG. With Andy Dalton once again under center and without Michael Thomas on the outside, there’s a chance that Dalton could send more targets toward Hill than usual. Or, Hill could very well reap the rewards of a goal-line touchdown if he were to line up in the backfield.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite the advantageous matchup based on historical fantasy production, Hill is much too reliant on touchdowns to be a fantasy play. He’s a sit for Week 5, and that should remain the case going forward unless his fantasy production becomes more consistent week-to-week.