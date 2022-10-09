DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks enter a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 5. With impressive play from Seahawks QB Geno Smith under center, it could mean another efficient fantasy performance is on deck from the likes of DK Metcalf, who had a strong Week 4. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, we break down the matchup and assess whether he’s a starter in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

After a slow start in the first two weeks of the season, Metcalf is coming off back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances, including a monster game last week against the Detroit Lions. Metcalf finished with his highest receiving total of the season (149 yards) and caught seven of his ten targets for 21.9 PPR fantasy points. The Seahawks receiver could be finding his momentum at the right time, especially as Seattle prepares for a defense that has been favorable to receivers.

Coming into Week 5, the Saints are allowing the 12th-most fantasy points per game to opposing receivers (22.0). The last time these two teams played, Metcalf registered 118 yards and a touchdown despite drawing the coverage of Marshon Lattimore. New Orleans will not make it easy at home against Geno Smith under center, but Smith’s production through the first quarter of the season remains promising.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Metcalf may not go back-to-back with another explosive performance like in Week 4, but he remains a starter against the Saints. With New Orleans being favorable against opposing receivers, feel free to lock in Metcalf as a low-end WR2 in this matchup.