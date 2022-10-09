Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look to knock off the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, and they will have to overcome the injury bug along the way. With changes under center and in the receiving corps, tight end Juwan Johnson could be a name to monitor as fantasy managers finalize their lineups. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, we break down whether Johnson is a candidate to start or sit in fantasy matchups for Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson has arguably been the Saints’ most productive tight end this season, and he’s coming off a three-catch, 33-yard performance last week for a total of 6.3 PPR fantasy points. That total ties his second-best fantasy performance of the season so far, with his highest volume coming in Week 2 when he caught four-of-seven catches for 40 yards and 8.0 fantasy points. In total, he’s amassed nine catches for 116 yards, illustrating his importance to the receiving game as opposed to Taysom Hill, who has largely been situated out of the backfield.

Johnson does have a favorable matchup fantasy-wise this week, as the Seahawks are surrendering the most fantasy points on average to tight ends (14.0 PPG). The chances of Johnson seeing more targets come his way could only increase with backup quarterback Andy Dalton under center, as well as with established WR1 Michael Thomas out once again due to injuries.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite the favorable opponent and the noteworthy absences due to injuries, Johnson only boasts appeal in deep fantasy leagues. As such, he’s largely a sit this week until consistent week-to-week fantasy production says otherwise.