Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will make his first start of the season, filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa. If you are considering Bridgewater as a fantasy football contributor against the New York Jets in Week 5, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater played more than a half in last week’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday, and he completed 14-of-23 passes for 193 yards with a touchdown and interception. He will get a road matchup with the Jets, which allowed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky combine to complete 17-of-26 passes for 178 yards with four interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Bridgewater is a top-15 fantasy football option in Week 5, so you likely have better options in a standard 10-team league, but he can be used in a pinch with a decent matchup and strong pass catchers to throw to.