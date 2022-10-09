Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds will look to become more involved in this offense as his workload has decreased early on. If you are wondering what to do with him in Week 5 of the fantasy football season, here’s an overview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds received just five rushing attempts for six yards in last week’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he somewhat salvaged his fantasy day by catching a touchdown pass and caught 2-of-3 passes for 14 yards. Edmonds finished far behind Raheem Mostert in touches as Mostert carried the ball 15 times and caught two passes. The Dolphins will face a New York Jets defense that allowed Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris to rush for 74 yards on 18 carries.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Edmonds continues to slip further and further behind Mostert, and he is a desperation flex play at best at this point.