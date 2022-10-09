Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has taken on the bigger workload in this offense heading into a matchup with the New York Jets. If you are considering using Mostert as a fantasy football contributor in Week 5, here’s a preview of what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert dominated the touches among Dolphins running backs in last week’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he appears to be taking over a much bigger role than Chase Edmonds. Mostert rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries and caught 2-of-3 passes for 12 yards. Edmonds carried the ball just five times for six yards, and the Dolphins will face a Jets defense that allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to rush for 3.8 yards per game.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Mostert is a top-30 running back option this weekend and if his workload continues to increase, he could be getting closer to top-20 status soon.