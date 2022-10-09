Mike Gesicki start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is off to a very slow start to 2022 and will look to get things going in a Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. If you are considering using Gesicki in fantasy football this weekend, here is a preview of what you can expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Gesicki caught 2-of-4 targets for 23 yards in last week’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. On the season, he caught 8-of-10 target for 71 yards and a touchdown, and this is coming off consecutive years where he went over 700 receiving yards. Gesicki will get a matchup with the New York Jets defense that allowed Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth to catch seven passes for 85 yards last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Gesicki is not worthy of a start regardless of the league size this weekend. You should have better options on your roster or on the waiver wire in Week 5.