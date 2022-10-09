Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is off to a strong start about a quarter of the way into his second NFL season and will look to keep that success going into Week 5. If you are considering using him in fantasy football this weekend, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle is coming off his worst performance of season, catching 2-of-5 passes for 39 yards and was held out of the end zone in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Waddle is dealing with a groin injury, which doesn’t appear to be a significant issue. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start, filling in for Tua Tagovailoa, who was ruled out of this game with an injury.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Waddle is a mid-tier No. 2 wide receiver for fantasy football purposes so if you have him on the roster, get Waddle in the lineup.