River Cracraft start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft scored two touchdowns on the season heading into Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets. If you are considering using Cracraft in fantasy football in Week 5, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR River Cracraft

Cracraft was held without a catch on one target in last week’s 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. This followed consecutive games with a touchdown, and he caught 2-of-4 passes for 13 yards and two scores on the season. Cracraft will face a New York Jets defense that allowed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky to complete 17-of-26 passes for 178 yards and four interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Rivercraft has been fortunate to find the end zone a couple times early on, but it would take a few more injuries to Dolphins pass catchers for him to be considered as a legitimate fantasy football starter.