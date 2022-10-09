Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will make his second start of the season on Sunday with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins. If you are considering using Wilson in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

After suffering an injury during the preseason, Wilson made his season debut in last weekend’s 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed 18-of-36 passes for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Wilson will get a matchup with a Dolphins defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to complete 20-of-31 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Wilson is a top-20 fantasy football quarterback option at best this weekend, so you can probably find better QBs to use in Week 5 as he gets back into the swing of things.