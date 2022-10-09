Breece Hall start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been a limited participant in practice with a knee injury, but there doesn’t appear to be any issues for his availability this weekend. If you are considering using Hall in your fantasy football lineup in Week 5, here’s an overview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Hall received a great opportunity last weekend, and he saw his largest workload of the season by far as a rookie. He rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts, and he caught 2-of-6 passes for 12 yards. Meanwhile, Michael Carter received 11 touches for 29 yards. This is great news for fantasy managers with Hall on the roster because he could continue to increase his lead in this running back room.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Hall is a top-25 running back option for fantasy football purposes, and he could certainly be used in lineups this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.