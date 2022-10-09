Michael Carter start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets running back Michael Carter appears to be losing more and more work to rookie back Breece Hall, and it will be interesting to see the usage rates in Week 5. If you are considering using him against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter did not find much success in a 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend as he rushed for just 15 yards on nine rushing attempts. He also caught 2-of-3 targets with 14 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Hall had a much more productive day with 19 total touches. The Jets rushing attack will face a Dolphins defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon to rush for 61 yards on 24 carries with a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 5?

At this point, Hall is the running back you’d want this weekend and moving forward. Carter is a top-30 option at his position and could be used as a deep flex option.