Corey Davis start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis put up strong stats in Zach Wilson’s season debut last weekend and will look to keep that going into Week 5. If you are considering using Davis in fantasy football this weekend, here is a preview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Wilson targeted Davis six times in last week’s 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he caught five passes for 74 yards with a touchdown. On the season, he caught 15-of-26 targets for 261 yards with two scores. The Jets will get a matchup with a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to complete 20-of-31 passes for 287 yards with two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Davis is nothing more than a top-50 wide receiver option in Week 4, but he could climb into starting relevance with Wilson returning to the field.