Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore put together a decent performance, but it would’ve been much better with a touchdown in the return of Zach Wilson last weekend. If you are considering Moore to be a part of your fantasy football lineup in Week 5, here is a preview of what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore was targeted four times in last weekend’s 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he caught three passes for 53 yards. This was the fewest targets that went his way but the highest yardage total through the first four games of the season. Moore has been consistent with yardage between 41 and 53 in every game of this year.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Moore is a top-40 wide receiver at best this weekend, so you can probably check out better options in Week 5.