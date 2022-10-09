Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been dominating targets in this offense early on, but his looks went down with the return of Zach Wilson. If you are considering using Wilson in fantasy football this weekend, here’s a season overview of his production heading into Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson was targeted six times in last week’s 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he caught two passes for 41 yards. On the season, Wilson caught 20-of-39 looks that went his way for 255 yards with two touchdowns, both of which occurred during Week 2. Whether his high number of targets can continue with Zach Wilson at quarterback will be something interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Wilson could be used as a low-end wide receiver No. 3 or flex option in Week 5 as a top-30 wideout in a matchup with the Miami Dolphins.