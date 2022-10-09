Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin has been off to a decent start and is a big part of this offense, and he received enough targets in Zach Wilson’s return to the lineup last week. If you are considering what to do with Conklin in Week 5, here’s an overview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin caught 3-of-5 targets for 52 yards and did not score a touchdown in last weekend’s 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Through the first four games of 2022, he caught 21-of-29 passes that went his way for 192 yards with a touchdown. Conklin will face a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed Cincinnati Bengals tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox to catch 4-of-5 targets for 45 yards last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Conklin is just outside the top 10 among tight ends for Week 5 but could certainly be used based on the high number of targets he has been receiving.