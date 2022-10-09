Marcus Mariota start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 on Sunday as they look to string together their third straight win. After starting the season 0-2, the Falcons logged consecutive wins against the Seahawks and the Browns and will look to make it three straight against the Bucs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Despite Marcus Mariota’s rough performance in Week 4, the Falcons were still able to get a 23-20 win over the Browns. Mariota completed 7-of-19 for just 139 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He added three more yards on five rushing attempts on the day as well, totaling just 4.9 fantasy points much to the chagrin of fantasy managers who had him in their starting lineup. The Browns’ tough pass defense shut down Mariota’s passing game and forced the Falcons to mostly move the ball on the ground, but the Atlanta offense still got the job done. Mariota should see a better performance against the Bucs, but he’s only thrown over 200 yards twice in the first four games, and hasn’t been able to total 20 fantasy points in a single game yet.

Start or sit in Week 5?

After last week’s disappointing performance, sit Mariota in Week 5 against the Bucs and look for a more consistent option to start as your QB1.