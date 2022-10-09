Drake London start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, marking their second straight win after starting the season off 0-2. They’ll head on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

Drake London was held to just 17 yards in the win over the Browns, marking his worst performance of the season so far. He caught 2-of-7 on the day and only turned in 3.7 PPR fantasy points, disappointing fantasy managers who had him in their starting lineup. It’s the first time all season that he’s turned in single-digit fantasy points, and the first time he hasn’t scored a touchdown since the Week 1 loss to the Saints. He still led the team in targets, but the entire passing game for the Falcons went by the wayside thanks to the incredibly tough pass defense put up by the Browns. Mariota only completed seven passes as most of the movement down the field came on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite his performance in Week 4, London remains one of the top receivers in Atlanta and should be able to bounce back this weekend against the Bucs. Start Drake London in Week 5.