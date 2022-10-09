Tyler Allgeier start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons improved to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. It marks their second straight win as they head to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 on Sunday. Kick is set for 1 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier put in his best performance of the season last week, rushing 10 times for 84 yards in the win over the Browns. He also caught his lone target for another 20 yards, bringing in 11.4 PPR fantasy points on the day. With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on IR, Allgeier is set to be the lead in the backfield against the Bucs as he’s been moved to the top of the depth chart. Patterson was limited in last week’s win due to his knee injury, but now Allgeier looks to be the go-to running back in Atlanta for the time being as Patterson makes his recovery.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Although the Falcons will likely rely on their passing game more than they were able to in Week 4, expect Allgeier to see plenty of volume while he’s playing as RB1. Start Tyler Allgeier in Week 5.