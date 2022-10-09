Tom Brady start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. Brady looks to get the Buccaneers back on track against the Atlanta Falcons for another likely high scoring affair in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Brady went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes last week on Sunday Night Football, and his production only skyrocketed when the Buccaneers found themselves trailing 21-3 at the 11:26 mark in the first quarter. The 23-year veteran QB completed 39-of-52 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns in the respectable comeback effort, but he also took a dangerous hit in the first half that could jeopardize his status moving forward.

As we saw in the Chiefs matchup, Brady’s overall upside is on another level when Tampa Bay trails its opponent early, which may not be the case for their next game. Atlanta has been victorious in its last two appearances, but the Bucs are currently heavy favorites.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Start Brady in Week 5 against a Falcons team that has allowed at least 20 points to their opponent this season. The future Hall of Fame QB is also priced at a bargain $6,000 in DFS contests.