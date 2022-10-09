Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Leonard Fournette is looking for a huge bounce-back performance against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed 126.3 opponent rushing yards per game in the 2022-23 season. With just one touchdown to his credit through four weeks of action, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should make it a priority to feed their workhorse ball carrier in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette enters the Falcons matchup as the overall RB11 in fantasy football, with 39.5 total points in half-PPR formats. The sixth-year running back remains a strong RB1, and could have massive production if Tampa Bay gets an early lead on Atlanta.

Following an average of 22.5 rushing attempts and 96 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Fournette’s production has plummeted. To be fair, head coach Todd Bowles was backed into a corner against the Chiefs, thanks in large part to Patrick Mahomes being his primetime self. As a result, the backfield didn’t have much to offer outside of minuscule receiving work. Fournette caught seven short passes for 57 yards and hauled in a touchdown. Fantasy managers can hope he secures his first end zone carry of the year on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Despite the recent struggles on the ground, Fournette is a must-start RB in all fantasy leagues against the Falcons this week.