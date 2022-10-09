Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Chris Godwin has no injury designation ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 5 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Following a performance where he hauled in seven receptions on 10 targets for 59 yards, it’s fair to say that the 26-year-old wideout is fully recovered from his recent hamstring issue in recent weeks, along with the torn ACL he suffered in 2021.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

Godwin tied Mike Evans for a team-high in targets last Sunday, and all signs point to a similar workload against a Falcons defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in the 2022-23 season.

Entering as the overall WR20 for Week 5, Godwin has serious WR upside. He’s been limited to two games so far, but that was expected before the 2022-23 campaign began due to the severity of his injuries. Fantasy managers ought to be pleased with Godwin’s fast comeback this early in the year, and look for the former Penn State product’s numbers to continue going up.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Godwin’s immense volume from Tom Brady in the Buccaneers’ offense makes him a clear WR2 in all fantasy football formats in Week 5. Start him.