Mike Evans start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit with a 2-2 record on the season, but have favorable matchups coming up against the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers over the next two weeks. Mike Evans should benefit most of all in these games to keep his red-hot campaign going.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Evans has an excellent source of production in two of his three appearances so far. He’s averaging a career-high 13.8 fantasy points, and is third among receivers with three touchdowns. He will be a top-10 wideout in Week 5 against the Falcons’ lowly defense. The 6-foot-5 weapon is ready to remain high up on the charts eight catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was his first game since his Week 3 suspension for his altercation with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in Week 2, but as he’s done all season, Evans struck first for the Buccaneers offense on a 13-yard red zone TD from Tom Brady. He added another 1-yarder with 0:10 remaining before halftime. Though teammate Chris Godwin matched him with 10 targets on the night, he hasn’t been consistent enough to this point for fantasy managers to start panicking about any loss of volume.

Start or sit in Week 5?

Evans is the Buccaneers clear No. 1 target heading into a possible high-scoring affair with the Falcons. START HIM.