Rachaad White start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running game was very short-lived in last Sunday’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, finishing with six total carries for 3 yards. Rachaad White scored the only rushing TD, as well as the first of his NFL career. The versatile rookie RB will look to keep his success going into an advantageous matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

After high expectations coming into the 2022-23 season, White finally has arrived on the scene. The one-yard TD run was the Buccaneers’ first to this point, and it appears that the offense plans to keep White involved for the entire year. While his opportunities will be limited opposite of Leonard Fournette in the backfield pecking order, White is certainly a player to monitor in fantasy football, especially with Tampa Bay’s schedule taking a turn for better over the next few weeks.

The 23-year-old has pass-catching upside which should bolster his fantasy value even with a healthy Fournette in the lineup. He’ll be considered an RB3/flex option in a matchup where the game script could shift significantly from last week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

White is worth a look in deep-league or DFS formats, but until be see more opportunities come his way, he’ll stay a solid handcuff for Fournette fantasy managers.