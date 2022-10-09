Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

This hasn’t been a great year for Ryan Tannehill. The Titans traded away his top receiver in A.J. Brown, so it was expected that their passing game would take a step back this season. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Through four games, Tannehill has thrown for 784 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Among starting quarterbacks, Tannehill has been one of the worst statistically. He’s at his best when defenses are worried about Derrick Henry, but Henry had gotten off to a slow start this season.

Washington was the worst passing defense in the NFL in 2021. They’re off to a slow start this season once again. The Commanders are allowing 259.8 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Commanders are allowing 21.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks which ranks 25th in the NFL. I think the Commanders will stack the box and do everything they can to stop Henry.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tannehill should sit.