Robert Woods start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Robert Woods had a ton of success in Los Angeles before being traded to the Titans. When Tennessee traded A.J. Brown, they needed a true No. 1 receiver and Woods fills that role. He's off to a slow start in Tennessee. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Woods has 13 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown through four games with the Titans. His low numbers are a bit concerning, however, Ryan Tannehill’s struggles have played a role in that. I expect Woods to start playing a much bigger role in the offense as the season goes on.

Washington was the worst passing defense in the NFL in 2021. They’re off to a slow start this season once again. The Commanders are allowing 259.8 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Commanders are allowing 40.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers which ranks 31st in the NFL. I think the Commanders will stack the box and do everything they can to stop Henry.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In season-long fantasy, he should sit while there are likely better options on your team. But he is a good value play for DFS.