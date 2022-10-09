Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After the Cleveland Browns cut Austin Hooper in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans signed Hooper to a one-year, $6 million deal. Through four games, Hooper has not had much of an impact on this offense.

We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

This season, Hooper has five receptions for 48 yards. He’s listed as the TE2 on the depth chart behind Geoff Swaim. The passing game has really struggled as a whole. It's not a surprise that Hooper has had a quiet season as the majority of the weapons on the Titans have. Once Derrick Henry gets going, the passing offense should open up.

Washington was the worst passing defense in the NFL in 2021. They’re off to a slow start this season once again. The Commanders are allowing 259.8 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Commanders are allowing 7.2 fantasy points per game to tight ends which ranks 11th in the NFL. That is one of the bright spots for their defense. The Commanders will likely stack the box and do everything they can to stop Henry.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hooper should sit.