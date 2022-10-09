Nick Westbrook-Ikhine start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

It’s been a quiet season for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine so far this season. When the Titans traded away A.J. Brown, some thought Westbrook-Ikhine could flourish. That hasn’t been the case, though.

We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Westbrook-Ikhine has just five receptions for 66 yards through three games. The Titans' passing offense has struggled. Things were easier for Westbrook-Ikhine last year when he played alongside Brown. Robert Woods is a No. 1 receiver, however, he hasn’t done much this season.

Washington was the worst passing defense in the NFL in 2021. They’re off to a slow start this season once again. The Commanders are allowing 259.8 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, the Commanders are allowing 40.2 fantasy points per game to wide receivers which ranks 31st in the NFL. The Commanders will try and stack the box and do everything they can to stop Henry.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Westbrook-Ikhine should sit.