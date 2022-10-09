Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

After his MVP season, Carson Wentz has struggled mightily. He was traded to the Commanders after disappointing with the Colts last season. Things have been up and down for Wentz so far in Washington.

We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Carson Wentz

Through four games, Wentz has thrown for 1,031 yards with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. The yards and touchdown passes are impressive, but the interceptions are the second most in the NFL. He’s coming off his worst game of the season against the Cowboys where he threw for just 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Just like the Commanders, the Titans' passing defense has been one of the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 274 passing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they are allowing 21.4 fantasy points to quarterbacks per game which ranks 25th in the NFL. Wentz should have a bounce-back game this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Wentz should start.