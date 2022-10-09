Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Since entering the NFL, Terry McLaurin has shown he’s a true No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. He’s played with a bunch of different quarterbacks which is unfair to him. He’s off to a decent start this season.

We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Through four games, McLaurin has 14 receptions for 250 yards and a touchdown. After Week 1, Wentz looked great which would be a boost for McLaurin’s stats this season. This could be a breakout week for McLaurin. He caught just two passes for 15 yards last week and is due for a rebound.

Just like the Commanders, the Titans' passing defense has been one of the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 274 passing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they are allowing 40.2 fantasy points to wide receivers per game which ranks 31st in the NFL. The passing offense should have a bounce back game this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McLaurin should start.