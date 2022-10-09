Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson has been decent this season. That’s a bit surprising after all the questions heading into the season about who would be leading the Commanders in carries. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Through four games, Gibson has 53 carries for 173 yards and two touchdowns. It was expected that Brian Robinson would have a real chance at being the RB1 for the Commanders before he was shot multiple times in an attempted armed carjacking in Washington D.C. Remarkably, he’s expected to play this week. It could take a few weeks, but Robinson could be leading the Commanders in carries by the end of the season.

The Titans are allowing 118.3 rushing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 19.4 fantasy points to running backs which ranks 17th in the NFL. Expect the Commanders to rely on their passing game a bit more in this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gibson should sit.