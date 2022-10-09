Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 5 fantasy football advice

When healthy, Logan Thomas is one of the more versatile tight ends in the NFL. He’s been relatively quiet so far this season, but Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz likes throwing the ball to him. We look at his Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Through four games, Thomas has 13 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. It seems that Wentz and Thomas are starting to build a rapport with each other and are due for a breakout game. He’s coming off a five-catch, 19-yard performance. Although he had fewer than 20 receiving yards, the five receptions stick out. He’s due to score a touchdown this week, so watch for that as well.

Just like the Commanders, the Titans' passing defense has been one of the worst in the NFL. They’re allowing 274 passing yards per game which ranks 28th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they are allowing 13.1 fantasy points to tight ends per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. The passing offense should have a bounce-back game this week.

Start or sit in Week 5?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Thomas should start.